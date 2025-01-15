Josh Okogie News: Traded to Charlotte

The Suns traded Okogie and three second-round picks to the Hornets on Wednesday in exchange for Nick Richards and a second-round pick, Shams Charania of ESPN announced.

While the Suns get much-needed help at center, it appears Okogie will be buried in the depth chart behind Cody Martin and Josh Green. In 25 games for the Suns this season, Okogie averaged 6.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks over 14.1 minutes.