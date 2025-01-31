Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Josh Okogie headshot

Josh Okogie News: Won't start Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 31, 2025 at 3:42pm

Okogie is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Clippers.

Okogie will head back to his regular bench role due to the return of Josh Green (foot) after a one-game absence. Okogie is averaging 6.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game when deployed off the bench -- a role he's had in all but two of his 31 regular-season appearances between Charlotte and Phoenix.

Josh Okogie
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now