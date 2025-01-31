Josh Okogie News: Won't start Friday

Okogie is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Clippers.

Okogie will head back to his regular bench role due to the return of Josh Green (foot) after a one-game absence. Okogie is averaging 6.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game when deployed off the bench -- a role he's had in all but two of his 31 regular-season appearances between Charlotte and Phoenix.