Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Josh Pierre-Louis headshot

Josh Pierre-Louis Injury: Out with concussion in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 25, 2025

Pierre-Louis (concussion) did not play in Friday's 132-127 win over Santa Cruz.

Pierre-Louis has been diagnosed with a concussion, so he's unlikely to be cleared to suit up for the Stars until he passes each step of the protocol. The 23-year-old is logging just 4.3 minutes per game over eight appearances, therefore his absence is unlikely to affect Salt Lake City's rotation a great deal.

Josh Pierre-Louis
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now