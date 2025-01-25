Josh Pierre-Louis Injury: Out with concussion in G League
Pierre-Louis (concussion) did not play in Friday's 132-127 win over Santa Cruz.
Pierre-Louis has been diagnosed with a concussion, so he's unlikely to be cleared to suit up for the Stars until he passes each step of the protocol. The 23-year-old is logging just 4.3 minutes per game over eight appearances, therefore his absence is unlikely to affect Salt Lake City's rotation a great deal.
Josh Pierre-Louis
Free Agent
