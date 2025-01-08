Josh Richardson Injury: Doubtful for Thursday

Richardson (heel) is doubtful to play in Thursday's game against Utah, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Richardson has missed 22 straight games (and 27 overall on the season), but him being ruled doubtful rather than immediately out is an encouraging sign that he may make his return soon. In the eight games Richarson appeared in this season, he averaged 4.0 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.1 blocks across 18.6 minutes.