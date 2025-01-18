Josh Richardson Injury: Imaging comes back clean
The Heat announced Saturday that an MRI done on Richardson's heel didn't reveal any significant damage, and the team he hopes he can begin ramping up toward a return this upcoming week, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Richardson hasn't played since Nov. 18 due to right heel inflammation. However, recent imaging indicates that the veteran guard can begin a return to action in the upcoming week.
