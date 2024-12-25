Fantasy Basketball
Josh Richardson

Josh Richardson Injury: Out again Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 25, 2024

Richardson (heel) will not play a Thursday versus Orlando, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Richardson has not played since Nov. 18 due to heal inflammation, with his next opportunity to take the court coming Saturday versus Atlanta. Notably, being ruled out more than 24 hours in advance of Thursday's contest does not indicate that a return is on the horizon.

