Josh Richardson Injury: Parting ways with Utah
The Jazz are waiving Richardson (heel) on Thursday, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Richardson was traded from Miami to Detroit before being re-routed to Utah ahead of the NBA trade deadline. However, the veteran guard will now become a free agent and could join a new team to add quality perimeter defense and a second playmaker.
Josh Richardson
Free Agent
