Josh Richardson Injury: Parting ways with Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

The Jazz are waiving Richardson (heel) on Thursday, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Richardson was traded from Miami to Detroit before being re-routed to Utah ahead of the NBA trade deadline. However, the veteran guard will now become a free agent and could join a new team to add quality perimeter defense and a second playmaker.

