Josh Richardson Injury: Practices Friday

Richardson (heel) participated in Friday's practice, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Richardson was held out of Thursday's practice due to the heel injury, though he was able to participate Friday. His status for Sunday's game against Dallas is expected to be updated Saturday. Richardson has averaged 4.4 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 18.2 minutes per game in his last five outings.