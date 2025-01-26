Josh Richardson Injury: Remains out for Monday
Richardson (heel) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Magic.
Richardson hasn't played since Nov. 18 while he deals with right heel inflammation, though he is expected to begin ramping up for a return after recent imaging on his heel came back negative. Even if he is eventually cleared to return this season, the 31-year-old's presence shouldn't cause any major waves in the rotation.
