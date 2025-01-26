Fantasy Basketball
Josh Richardson

Josh Richardson Injury: Remains out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 26, 2025 at 9:08pm

Richardson (heel) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Magic.

Richardson hasn't played since Nov. 18 while he deals with right heel inflammation, though he is expected to begin ramping up for a return after recent imaging on his heel came back negative. Even if he is eventually cleared to return this season, the 31-year-old's presence shouldn't cause any major waves in the rotation.

Josh Richardson
Miami Heat

