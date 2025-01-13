Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Josh Richardson headshot

Josh Richardson Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 13, 2025

Richardson (heel), who has already been ruled out Monday against the Clippers, will also miss Wednesday's game against the Lakers, the Heat announced Monday.

Richardson will be returning to Miami to undergo an MRI on his troublesome heel. The veteran guard hasn't appeared in a game since Nov. 24 and is seeking clarity on his injury. He's currently without a timetable for a return.

Josh Richardson
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now