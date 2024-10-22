Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Josh Richardson headshot

Josh Richardson Injury: Ruled out with heel injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 22, 2024 at 10:19am

Richardson won't play in Wednesday's game against the Magic due to left heel inflammation, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Richardson has been fully cleared from the shoulder surgery he underwent in March, but he's now nursing a heel injury as the Heat open their 2024-25 schedule. With Richardson sidelined to begin the season, Duncan Robinson and Alec Burks could see more reps on the wings. Richardson's next chance to play will be Saturday against Charlotte.

Josh Richardson
Miami Heat
More Stats & News