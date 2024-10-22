Josh Richardson Injury: Ruled out with heel injury

Richardson won't play in Wednesday's game against the Magic due to left heel inflammation, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Richardson has been fully cleared from the shoulder surgery he underwent in March, but he's now nursing a heel injury as the Heat open their 2024-25 schedule. With Richardson sidelined to begin the season, Duncan Robinson and Alec Burks could see more reps on the wings. Richardson's next chance to play will be Saturday against Charlotte.