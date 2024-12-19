Josh Richardson Injury: Still absent from practice
Richardson (heel) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Richardson hasn't played since Nov. 18 due to inflammation in his right heel. While the veteran guard's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with the Thunder, fantasy managers should look out for an official injury report to clarify Richardson's status.
