Josh Richardson Injury: Traded to Detroit

Richardson was traded to the Pistons as part of the massive blockbuster trade involving Jimmy Butler landing with the Warriors, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Richardson was part of the deal that also sent Lindy Waters from Golden State to Detroit. Even though Richardson might make an impact once healthy, the 31-year-old guard has missed 35 straight games with right heel inflammation, and it's unclear when he'll return to the floor for his new team in Detroit.