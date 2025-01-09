Josh Richardson Injury: Upgraded to questionable
Richardson (heel) is now questionable for Thursday's game versus the Jazz, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Richardson has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable Thursday after missing Miami's last 22 contests due to right heel inflammation. Even if Richardson is further upgraded to available, he will likely operate on a minutes restriction.
