Josh Richardson Injury: Won't go Tuesday
Richardson (heel) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Richardson hasn't played since Nov. 18 due to the right heel injury, though he was initially deemed doubtful for the contest, which suggests that he could be nearing a return to game action. The 31-year-old's next chance to come back will be Thursday against Utah.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now