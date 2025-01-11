Fantasy Basketball
Josh Richardson

Josh Richardson Injury: Won't play Saturday vs. Blazers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Richardson (heel) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Richardson has been out of action since Nov. 24 due to a right heel injury. His next chance to play will be Monday against the Clippers, though that game could be postponed due to the ongoing wildfires affecting the Los Angeles area.

Josh Richardson
Miami Heat

