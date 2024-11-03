Josh Richardson News: Makes season debut

Richardson played 16 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 118-98 win over the Wizards, finishing with zero points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist.

Richardson ended up making his season debut Saturday, after he had missed the Heat's first three games with left heel inflammation before getting the green light to suit up in Monday's 106-98 win over the Pistons. He ultimately didn't play in that contest, then was ruled out for Wednesday's loss to the Knicks before he finally saw some action Saturday. Richardson ended up joining the Miami rotation as a replacement for Haywood Highsmith, who didn't check into the game until 2:11 remained in the fourth quarter, when the Heat held a 22-point lead.