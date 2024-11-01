Josh Richardson News: Not on injury report Friday
Richardson (calf) is not on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game versus the Wizards.
Richardson was held out of Wednesday's game due to a calf strain, though he has yet to make his debut this season due to a plethora of injuries including left heel inflammation and recovery from a right shoulder surgery. However, the 31-year-old will look to suit up Saturday while serving as back up to Tyler Herro.
