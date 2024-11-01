Fantasy Basketball
Josh Richardson News: Not on injury report Friday

Published on November 1, 2024

Richardson (calf) is not on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game versus the Wizards.

Richardson was held out of Wednesday's game due to a calf strain, though he has yet to make his debut this season due to a plethora of injuries including left heel inflammation and recovery from a right shoulder surgery. However, the 31-year-old will look to suit up Saturday while serving as back up to Tyler Herro.

