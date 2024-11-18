Josh Richardson News: Notches five points

Richardson closed Sunday's 119-110 loss to Indiana with five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 24 minutes.

Despite the absence of Jimmy Butler (ankle), Richardson hasn't been able to ramp up his fantasy production much. He's had a very slow start to the campaign by his standards, averaging 4.0 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.9 three-pointers on 31.3 percent shooting from the field through seven contests.