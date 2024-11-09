Josh Richardson News: Season-high performance in loss

Richardson recorded 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and four steals over 21 minutes during Friday's 135-122 loss to the Nuggets.

Richardson scored his first points of the season in his third appearance and set season-high marks in points, assists and steals during Friday's loss. Jimmy Butler (ankle) left the game early, and if he's forced to miss time, Richardson would likely have increased responsibilities, though he may still be on a minute restriction after missing the start of the season due to a shoulder injury.