Josh Richardson News: Will play against Utah
Richardson (heel) has been cleared to play for Thursday's game against the Jazz, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
After missing the last 22 games for the Heat, Richardson will be available to play Thursday when Miami faces Utah. The 31-year-old has played in only eight games this season, averaging 4.0 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 18.8 minutes per game.
