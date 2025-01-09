Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Josh Richardson headshot

Josh Richardson News: Will play against Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Richardson (heel) has been cleared to play for Thursday's game against the Jazz, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

After missing the last 22 games for the Heat, Richardson will be available to play Thursday when Miami faces Utah. The 31-year-old has played in only eight games this season, averaging 4.0 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 18.8 minutes per game.

Josh Richardson
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now