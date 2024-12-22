Fantasy Basketball
Joshua Primo headshot

Joshua Primo Injury: Still battling ankle issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Primo didn't play in Saturday's game against the G League Santa Cruz Warriors due to a left ankle injury.

Primo was thought to be back at full strength after being listed as DNP - coach's decision Thursday against the Hustle, but the club has since revealed that he's still working his way back from a left ankle injury. He's yet to make his debut this season.

