Josiah Allick headshot

Josiah Allick News: Efficient off bench versus Stockton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Allick had eight points (4-4 FG) and six rebounds during 17 minutes in Wednesday's 111-107 G League win over the Stockton Kings.

Allick did a good job despite getting limited minutes on the floor during the win. He has remained a second-unit asset throughout the season, with his most consistent source of production coming from his average of 5.8 rebounds per game.

Josiah Allick
 Free Agent
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