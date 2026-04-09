Josiah Allick News: Efficient off bench versus Stockton
Allick had eight points (4-4 FG) and six rebounds during 17 minutes in Wednesday's 111-107 G League win over the Stockton Kings.
Allick did a good job despite getting limited minutes on the floor during the win. He has remained a second-unit asset throughout the season, with his most consistent source of production coming from his average of 5.8 rebounds per game.
Josiah Allick
Free Agent
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