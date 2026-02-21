Josiah Allick News: Records six boards in return

Allick (personal) had nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two steals and one assist in 16 minutes during Friday's 116-105 G League win over the Wisconsin Herd.

Allick made a decent impact off the bench after rejoining the team ahead of this clash with the Herd. He has seen limited playing time throughout the campaign, so that should remain the case now that he's available again. Prior to his absence, Allick was the squad's third-best contributor of rebounds over the regular season. He's expected to remain behind PJ Hall and Ibou Badji in the competition for starts at center.