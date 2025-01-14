Josiah-Jordan James News: Positive impact in victory

James posted five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 111-102 win over the South Bay Lakers.

James recorded a team-high plus-24 point differential during Tuesday's victory. James is averaging 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists across his nine appearances in 2024-25.