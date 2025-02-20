Josiah-Jordan James News: Quiet in return

James (knee) failed to score (0-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt) and recorded five rebounds and two steals across 21 minutes Thursday during the G League Indiana Mad Ants' 104-97 loss to the Maine Celtics.

James made his first appearance since Jan. 28 after battling through a knee injury, and he showed definite signs of rust. He'll presumably be a big part of the team's rotation moving forward now that he's back at full strength, especially considering he's logged 20 or more minutes in 11 of 14 regular-season games.