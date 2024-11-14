Josiah-Jordan James News: Quiet off bench

James generated three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds and a block across 14 minutes of Wednesday's 119-115 loss to Motor City in the G League.

The Mad Ants deployed an eight-man rotation Wednesday and James was the only player to see fewer than 24 minutes. While he didn't light it up while on the court, he made a positive impact, notching a positive five plus-minus while making his only shot attempt. He went unselected in the 2024 NBA draft.