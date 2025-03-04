Jrue Holiday Injury: Goes through practice Tuesday

Holiday (finger) went through practice Tuesday, Souichi Terada of MassLive.com reports.

Holiday has missed the last two games for the Celtics while nursing a finger injury on his right hand. The veteran guard might be trending toward returning to the floor for Boston, but if he's unable to play Wednesday against the Trail Blazers, Sam Hauser and Payton Pritchard will likely continue to see more minutes in the backcourt.