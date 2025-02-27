Jrue Holiday Injury: Iffy for Friday
Holiday (finger) is questionable for Friday's game against Cleveland, Zack Cox of the Boston Herald reports.
Holiday's availability has been sporadic lately, and he's now nursing a right finger issue. The veteran guard's status for Friday's showdown should be updated closer to tipoff. With Jaylen Brown also iffy to play with a thigh injury, the Celtics may need both Al Horford and Sam Hauser to make spot starts against Cleveland.
