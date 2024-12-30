Fantasy Basketball
Jrue Holiday

Jrue Holiday Injury: Iffy for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

December 30, 2024

Holiday (shoulder) has been listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Justin Turpin of WEEI reports.

Holiday has missed the last three games for the Celtics with a shoulder injury. Boston has missed Holiday's presence on the floor, with the team coming off a loss to the Pacers. If Holiday isn't able to play on Tuesday, Sam Hauser will likely continue to start.

Jrue Holiday
Boston Celtics

