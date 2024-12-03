Jrue Holiday Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Holiday (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.

Holiday took a seat for the second half of Boston's back-to-back set versus Miami on Monday after playing 34 minutes during Sunday's loss in Cleveland. Jayson Tatum (knee) is also questionable, but the Celtics will get Sam Hauser (personal), Al Horford (toe) and Kristaps Porzingis (knee) back in action Wednesday.