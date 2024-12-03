Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jrue Holiday headshot

Jrue Holiday Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 3, 2024 at 2:02pm

Holiday (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.

Holiday took a seat for the second half of Boston's back-to-back set versus Miami on Monday after playing 34 minutes during Sunday's loss in Cleveland. Jayson Tatum (knee) is also questionable, but the Celtics will get Sam Hauser (personal), Al Horford (toe) and Kristaps Porzingis (knee) back in action Wednesday.

Jrue Holiday
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now