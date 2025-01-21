Jrue Holiday Injury: Iffy for Wednesday
Holiday (shoulder) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
Holiday has only missed six games this season for the Celtics but could be trending toward not playing in Wednesday's game against the Clippers due to a lingering shoulder issue. Payton Pritchard could get more time on the floor if Holiday can't go against Los Angeles.
