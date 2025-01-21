Fantasy Basketball
Jrue Holiday Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Holiday (shoulder) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Holiday has only missed six games this season for the Celtics but could be trending toward not playing in Wednesday's game against the Clippers due to a lingering shoulder issue. Payton Pritchard could get more time on the floor if Holiday can't go against Los Angeles.

Jrue Holiday
Boston Celtics
