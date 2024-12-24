Fantasy Basketball
Jrue Holiday Injury: Lands on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 24, 2024

Holiday is questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers due to a right shoulder impingement.

Holiday seemingly picked up the injury during his 16-point, eight-rebound performance against Orlando on Monday, putting him at risk of missing Wednesday's contest. Derrick White (hamstring) and Jayson Tatum (illness) are also questionable. Fantasy managers should check in on the Celtics' injury report closer to the team's 5:00 ET tipoff.

