Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jrue Holiday headshot

Jrue Holiday Injury: Listed doubtful for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Holiday (finger) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

A decision on Holiday's status will be made closer to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET tipoff, but it wouldn't be surprising if he ends up missing a game for the seventh time in Boston's last 10. If the veteran floor general sits Sunday's game, Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser could soak up most of his minutes.

Jrue Holiday
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now