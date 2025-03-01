Jrue Holiday Injury: Listed doubtful for Sunday

Holiday (finger) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

A decision on Holiday's status will be made closer to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET tipoff, but it wouldn't be surprising if he ends up missing a game for the seventh time in Boston's last 10. If the veteran floor general sits Sunday's game, Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser could soak up most of his minutes.