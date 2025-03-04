Jrue Holiday Injury: Not expected to suit up Wednesday
Holiday (finger) is doubtful for Wednesday's matchup against the Trail Blazers, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
Holiday is expected to miss his third consecutive contest Wednesday due to an injured finger on his right hand. If the veteran guard remains on the shelf, Payton Pritchard (hip) and Sam Hauser are candidates for a bump in minutes against Portland.
