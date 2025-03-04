Fantasy Basketball
Jrue Holiday headshot

Jrue Holiday Injury: Not expected to suit up Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2025 at 2:27pm

Holiday (finger) is doubtful for Wednesday's matchup against the Trail Blazers, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Holiday is expected to miss his third consecutive contest Wednesday due to an injured finger on his right hand. If the veteran guard remains on the shelf, Payton Pritchard (hip) and Sam Hauser are candidates for a bump in minutes against Portland.

