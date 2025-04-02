Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jrue Holiday headshot

Jrue Holiday Injury: Not playing vs. Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 2, 2025 at 4:16pm

Holiday (shoulder) is out for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Zack Cox of the Boston Herald reports.

The Celtics are being extremely cautious with some of their veteran players with the playoffs right around the corner. Holiday is one of several veterans who won't be suiting up Wednesday. This means Derrick White will likely handle most of the playmaking duties against Miami.

Jrue Holiday
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now