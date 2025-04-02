Jrue Holiday Injury: Not playing vs. Miami
Holiday (shoulder) is out for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Zack Cox of the Boston Herald reports.
The Celtics are being extremely cautious with some of their veteran players with the playoffs right around the corner. Holiday is one of several veterans who won't be suiting up Wednesday. This means Derrick White will likely handle most of the playmaking duties against Miami.
