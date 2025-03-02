Jrue Holiday Injury: Officially ruled out Sunday

Holiday (finger) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Zack Cox of the Boston Herald reports.

As expected, Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis (illness) have both been downgraded from doubtful to out, while Jaylen Brown (knee) will be available. Holiday's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday in Portland, but the veteran has missed seven of the last 10 games due to a nagging finger injury, and given Boston's current spot in the standings, there's no reason to rush Holiday back into action. Sam Hauser and Payton Pritchard are candidates for increased roles in Holiday's absence.