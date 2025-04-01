Fantasy Basketball
Jrue Holiday headshot

Jrue Holiday Injury: Questionable against Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 1, 2025 at 2:11pm

Holiday (shoulder) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Holiday is dealing with a right shoulder issue, which could result in the defensive-minded veteran missing Wednesday's matchup against Miami. If Holiday cannot play against the Heat, Payton Pritchard, Baylor Scheierman and Sam Hauser will likely see more time on the floor for Boston.

