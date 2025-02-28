Jrue Holiday Injury: Ruled out Friday

Holiday (finger) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Holiday will miss his sixth game in the last nine for the Celtics due to a finger injury on his right hand. The defensive-minded guard not being on the floor against Cleveland is a costly loss for Boston, with Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser likely tasked with picking up the slack against one of the best backcourts in the NBA this season.