Jrue Holiday headshot

Jrue Holiday Injury: Ruled out Friday against Indiana

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Holiday (shoulder) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

Holiday will be sidelined for a second straight game due an impingement in his right shoulder, and his next opportunity to play will be in Sunday's rematch against Indiana. Holiday's absence means a bigger role for Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser and potentially more playing time for Jaden Springer, Jordan Walsh and Drew Peterson.

Jrue Holiday
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
