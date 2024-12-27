Jrue Holiday Injury: Ruled out Friday against Indiana

Holiday (shoulder) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

Holiday will be sidelined for a second straight game due an impingement in his right shoulder, and his next opportunity to play will be in Sunday's rematch against Indiana. Holiday's absence means a bigger role for Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser and potentially more playing time for Jaden Springer, Jordan Walsh and Drew Peterson.