Jrue Holiday Injury: Ruled out Friday against Indiana
Holiday (shoulder) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.
Holiday will be sidelined for a second straight game due an impingement in his right shoulder, and his next opportunity to play will be in Sunday's rematch against Indiana. Holiday's absence means a bigger role for Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser and potentially more playing time for Jaden Springer, Jordan Walsh and Drew Peterson.
