Jrue Holiday headshot

Jrue Holiday Injury: Sidelined Sunday vs. Indiana

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Holiday (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pacers, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Despite previous reports that Holiday would give it a go, the veteran point guard will end up missing his third consecutive outing due to a right shoulder impingement Sunday. With the 34-year-old joining Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) on the sideline, Sam Hauser will likely draw another start. Holiday's next chance to play will come Tuesday against Toronto.

Jrue Holiday
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
