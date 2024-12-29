Jrue Holiday Injury: Sidelined Sunday vs. Indiana
Holiday (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pacers, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Despite previous reports that Holiday would give it a go, the veteran point guard will end up missing his third consecutive outing due to a right shoulder impingement Sunday. With the 34-year-old joining Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) on the sideline, Sam Hauser will likely draw another start. Holiday's next chance to play will come Tuesday against Toronto.
