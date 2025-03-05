Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jrue Holiday headshot

Jrue Holiday Injury: Sitting out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2025 at 7:12pm

Holiday (finger) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Holiday will miss a third straight game for the Celtics while dealing with mallet finger on his right hand. Boston will likely turn to Sam Hauser to replace Holiday in the starting lineup again, with Payton Pritchard potentially getting more minutes off the bench.

Jrue Holiday
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now