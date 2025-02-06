Jrue Holiday Injury: Won't play against Dallas
Holiday is out for Thursday's game versus the Mavericks, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
Holiday has been downgraded from questionable to out Thursday due to a right shoulder impingement. Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser will likely receive increased playing time in his absence. Holiday's next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with the Knicks.
