Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jrue Holiday headshot

Jrue Holiday Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2025 at 10:10am

Holiday (shoulder) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Magic.

After playing in Tuesday's overtime win over the Knicks, Holiday, Derrick White (ankle), Jayson Tatum (ankle) and Kristaps Porzingis (rest) will all be in street clothes for the second half of Boston's back-to-back set. Jaylen Brown (knee) is questionable. Sam Hauser, Payton Pritchard, Baylor Scheierman and Luke Kornet figure to handle increased roles with most of Boston's regulars sidelined.

Jrue Holiday
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now