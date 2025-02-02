Jrue Holiday News: Another single-digit scoring effort

Holiday totaled nine points (3-8 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one block across 34 minutes during Sunday's 118-110 victory over the 76ers.

It was another single-digit scoring effort by Holiday, who has now failed to reach double figures in four consecutive games and nine of his last 12 contests. The veteran floor general has started in each of his 43 appearances for the Celtics in 2024-25, and there doesn't appear to be any indication the team is ready to shake things up at point guard. Holiday remains a decent option in fantasy leagues, but he's clearly no higher than fifth in the pecking order when it comes to the top scoring options in Boston's lineup.