Jrue Holiday News: Available to play

Holiday (rest) will be available for Wednesday's game against Detroit, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

After sitting out Tuesday's game against the Raptors for the first game of this back-to-back set, Holiday is all set to return to the lineup. Jaylen Brown (thigh) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness) are both questionable, so there could be some extra usage for Holiday to soak up.