Jrue Holiday News: Bucket short of double-double
Holiday posted nine points (4-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt), four rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Sunday's 111-98 loss to San Antonio in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
It's the second time in seven April contests that the veteran point guard has dished double-digit assists. Holiday's production has been inconsistent this month, and during that seven-game stretch he's averaging 17.3 points, 6.9 assists, 5.6 boards and 2.9 threes while shooting just 38.3 percent from the floor and 31.7 percent from beyond the arc.
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