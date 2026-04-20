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Jrue Holiday News: Bucket short of double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Holiday posted nine points (4-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt), four rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Sunday's 111-98 loss to San Antonio in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

It's the second time in seven April contests that the veteran point guard has dished double-digit assists. Holiday's production has been inconsistent this month, and during that seven-game stretch he's averaging 17.3 points, 6.9 assists, 5.6 boards and 2.9 threes while shooting just 38.3 percent from the floor and 31.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Jrue Holiday
Portland Trail Blazers
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