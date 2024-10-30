Jrue Holiday News: Cedes playing time to Pritchard

Holiday ended with eight points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and four assists across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 135-132 overtime loss to the Pacers.

Holiday didn't see the floor during the fourth quarter or overtime as head coach Joe Mazulla opted to go with Payton Pritchard alongside Derrick White in the back court. It's unclear if it was a matchup decision to have Pritchard playing over Holiday, but it's unlikely that the latter's spot in the Celtics' starting lineup is being threatened. Holiday will look to bounce back Friday against LaMelo Ball and the Hornets.