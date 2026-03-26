Jrue Holiday headshot

Jrue Holiday News: Cooling down a bit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Holiday provided 13 points (4-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 130-99 win over the Bucks.

The veteran guard has now failed to reach the 20-point marker in seven straight contests after accomplishing this feat in six of his prior seven outings. Over his past seven appearances, Holiday has averaged 10.9 points, 6.0 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 2.0 three-pointers in 28.2 minutes per game.

Jrue Holiday
Portland Trail Blazers
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